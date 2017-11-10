The EU is expecting stronger growth in the eurozone than in Norway

The EU commission estimates that the economy in the euro zone will grow by 2.2 per cent this year. Estimates for Norway are significantly lower.

The eurozone growth strike is the strongest this decade, the European Commission reports, which presented its autumn forecast for economic developments in Europe on Thursday.

The estimate for the euro zone has been revised upwards by 0.5 percentage points from the spring’s forecast. Expectations are now 2.2 per cent growth in 2017.

The EU commission’s estimates for Norway, on the other hand, are GDP growth of 1.5 per cent in 2017. It is significantly lower than the 1.8 per cent growth rate presented by Statistics Norway (SSB) earlier this fall.

By 2018, the EU sees 2.1 per cent growth in the euro zone and 1.6 per cent in Norway. Statistics Norway’s estimate for Norway is an economic growth of 1.8 per cent in 2018.

