European gambling companies wants end to the Norwegian monopoly

The European Association for Online Games considers the gambling monopoly of Norsk Tipping to be in violation of the EEA Agreement.

In a letter to the Ministry of Culture, the European Gaming & Betting Association (Egbas) attacks the monopoly of Norsk Tipping, according to Klassekampen.

They believe the Norwegian system ‘represents a significant obstacle to EU-regulated gaming companies and violates the EEA agreement, the Secretary-General of Egbas, Maarten Haijer, wrote in the letter.

Haijer believes Norway is moving in the opposite direction of other European countries, introducing new license regimes due to increased demand for online gaming.

– Unfortunately, Norway moves in the opposite direction. Instead of providing an attractive, regulated offer, it focuses on enforcing national borders on the internet by trying to restrict consumers’ right to choose, Haijer told Klassekampen.

The Norwegian Confederation of Game addicts believe that it may be a lawsuit against Norwegian authorities.

– Our impression is that the gaming companies are working hard to bring up a new case against Norway before the EU courts, says leader in Game Addiction Norway, Lill-Tove Bergmo.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today