Every fourth job has been lost at major offshore shipping companies

During 2016, over 2,100 jobs in the country’s three major offshore shipping companies disappeared.

These companies were DOF, Rem/Solstad and Farstad.

This was a decrease of 24%.

At the beginning of last year, shipowners totalled 9,014 employees. According to Sysla, Farstad cut 600 jobs during the year, while Rem/Solstad had around 800 fewer employees. 742 jobs were lost in DOF.

The reductions are an effect of planned cost cutting, and lower activity due to fewer vessels under management, wrote DOF in their interim, quarterly report.

The last time the Norwegian offshore industry was in a comparable crisis was in 1986. During that year, over 3,000 people were dismissed, or laid off from Norwegian ship-owning industries or oil related work-places.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today