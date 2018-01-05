Ewos manager charged with corruption

Ewos manager charged with gross corruption

Former Ewos manager supposedly received bribes totaling NOK 2.7 million.

Two people are accused of having provided bribes of well over NOK two million and just over one million, respectively.

– This has been a broad investigation, and the corruption mentioned in the indictment covers a period of in excess of ten years, says Senior Attorney in Økokrim (Economical Crimes Unit), Elisabeth Harbo-Lervik, in a press release.

According to the accusation, the accused supposedly has received cash, cover of boat storage costs and airline tickets for himself and his spouse.

In 2016 a man was sentenced to 11 months in prison for gross corruption in association with the same case. The verdict came after the man admitted guilt.

About Ewos

EWOS Group is one of the worlds largest suppliers of feed and nutrition for farmed fish. The company, which was created in 1931, is owned by Cargill Inc., and is part of the business unit Cargill Aqua Nutrition (CQN).

© Sysla.no / Norway Today