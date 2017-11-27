Expenses will be partly taxed from next year

From next year, employees who receive an allowance when they are travelling on business must soon pay tax on parts of the amount.

This is revealed in a review the HR company Infotjenester has made of the budget agreement between the government parties, The Conservatives and Frp and the Left and KrF partners.

The food allowances are today tax-free, and the employer does not pay employer’s social security contributions on this. There will now be a 150 kroner reduction in the allowance from 2018.

The government estimates to earn 212 million kroner from the new tax in 2018, according to the Frifag Movement.

