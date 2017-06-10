Taxis drove 52.8 per cent of all kilometres with passengers in 2016. This was a decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to 2015 and 0.6 per cent from 2014.

Taxis drove a total of 517 million kilometres in 2016. This was 1.4 per cent less than in 2015 when they drove a total of 524 million kilometres.

A total of 273 million kilometres were driven with passengers. This was a fall of 1.7 per cent from 2015, when taxis transported passengers 278 million kilometres. There were significant regional differences for the proportions travelled with passengers. In 2016, Finnmark had the largest proportion of passenger traffic, with 70.8 per cent.

On the other hand, the proportion in Rogaland was only 44.7 per cent. The changes in utilisation in most counties were small compared to previously.

Most expensive taxis are in Oslo

The national kilometre passenger price in 2016 was 1.8 per cent higher compared to 2015, with an increase from NOK 29.33 to NOK 29.87.

There were significant regional differences in price per taxi kilometre. In 2016, Oslo had the highest taxi price of NOK 36.19, while it was lowest in Telemark, Finnmark, Hedmark and Oppland at about NOK 25. For most counties, price changes were small compared to the previous year.

