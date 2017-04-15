Experts think people get tired of Food boxes

The providers of so-called food boxes have undergone an extraordinary growth, but experts in the food industry think people are getting tired of the concept.

After a period of rapid growth, the growth levelled off last year for the companies that deliver ingredients for dinner in a box at your doorstep, E24 writes.

– The Food Box concept had a novelty value. Over time, it is difficult to maintain the unique Food Box product. Whatever the activity, people get tired of this kind of concept, according to Retail Expert at Ernst & Young, Arne Matre.

– All honour to those who have been creative. But it is limited how creative they can remain, he says, and adds that people over time rather wants to choose what to eat themselves.

– On the other hand, I think actors engaged in traditional e-commerce with home delivery, such as groceries, definitely will emerge to compete with the traditional ones.

Professor at BI, Odd Gisholt, agrees with Matre in that people may be tired of the Food Box, but he does not share the optimism when it comes to online shopping.

– Online grocery stores struggle for profitability, and are losing money. It will be interesting to see what happens if they come in a plus position, Gisholt said.

