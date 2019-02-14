F-35 contracts for the Norwegian defense industry

US authorities have awarded Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and AIM Norway, contracts for maintenance of components for the F-35 aircraft.

The contracts will begin in 2021, says CEO Eirik Lie of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

“This maintenance contract represents an important positioning for future maintenance of the F-35. That means we will be part of the European and global network for supporting the F-35 aircraft,” he says.

According to Secretary of State Tone Skogen of the Ministry of Defense, the Government has worked purposefully for Norwegian industry to win in the competition for contracts that support F-35’s weapon system.

“It is gratifying that Norwegian industry has proved to be competitive also in terms of maintenance assignments for our new combat aircraft,” she says.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today