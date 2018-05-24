Facebook buys wind power from Jæren for 15 years

The German investor Luxcara has sold power production from the 70 turbines in Bjerkreim Vindpark from the beginning of 2019 for 15 years to Facebook.

Norsk Vind Energi, which is responsible for development and project management of the wind farm in the municipalities Hå and Bjerkreim in Rogaland, states to NTB. The wind farm will become Norway’s largest when it opens, with an estimated annual production of about 1 TWh, which corresponds to the annual consumption of about 50,000 households. The park is owned by German Luxcara.

“This is Facebook’s largest purchase of renewable energy, the result of which they want is to be eco-conscious in all their global businesses. For us locally, it means a lot of industry for many years for suppliers and contractors, well-deserved tax revenues for the municipality and revenue for the landowners,” says senior partner Rune Hersvik in Norsk Vind Energi, who is very pleased with the agreement for his company.

