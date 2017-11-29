Facebook and Google can dominate ‘adwords’ in Norway

Experts predict that a quarter of sales in the Norwegian advertising and media market in 2018 will go to Facebook and Google.

According to the Department of Advertising and Media Statistics, ads will be circulated worth approximately 19.8 billion kroner next year.

Negotiation Director,Jarle Thalberg in MediaManager (mediebyråforeningen) GroupM told Dagens Næringsliv newspaper that more than every fourth kroner of this will probably end up in the pockets of the US online giants Facebook and Google.

Who cares about monopoly laws with this kind of money at stake?

‘Google and Facebook are taking a very big slice of the cake, and we are seeing it internationally. They account for a huge portion of the market and are growing rapidly.

They deliver each time there are results in relation to analysts’ expectations’, said Thalberg.

He estimated that Facebook will trade around NOK 2.3 billion in Norway next year, while Google will trade for almost NOK 3.5 billion. There will be an increase of half a billion kroner this year for both companies.

‘Several Norwegian players are hoping for Google’s technological solutions because they are the best. Here, development is extremely fast, and only Google has enough resources to keep up with it,’ said Thalberg.

In January, Amedia announced that the group chose Google rather than Norwegian

Schibsted as a supplier of new advertising technology.

