Fewer unemployed in Denmark in August

Danish unemployment fell in August after it went up in July this year. According to the new figures, 4.4% are now unemployed,.

118,000 were registered unemployed in August, which is 2,600 fewer than in July, showed figures from Statistics Denmark

Although unemployment is historically low, the rise is continuing, according to the employer organisation, Dansk Erhverv, which corresponds to the Norwegian NHO.

At the same time, companies lack labour. In August, over 20,000 new positions were announced in Jobnet’s job portal, as well as 35,000 vacant positions at national level.

Unemployment is lowest among men, at 4.3%, while 4.6% of women are unemployed.

The unemployment rate in the 25-29 age group is at a total of 8.7%.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today