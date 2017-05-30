Frp says categorically no to the farmers

FrP puts the foot down in the agricultural negotiations in Parliament: – It is unacceptable to give farmers more in budget support than NOK 410 million.

Before the talks with the Liberals and the KrF about the aborted agricultural settlement, the message is clear from Frp’s agricultural spokesperson Morten Ørsal Johansen:

– There is no room for any more inn budget transfers next year than the Government made in its original offer.

– We relate to the proposed bill that is sent to Parliament. It is for NOK 410 million.

Farmers must also show moderation

– Agriculture must show the same moderation as other groups have done. Then we must relate to the framework and discuss what we can do within this framework, he continues.

Farmers’ organizations broke earlier in the month of negotiations with the state about this year’s agricultural settlement.

This means that the state’s offer is forwarded to Parliament and the industry committee. The committee is scheduled to submit a recommendation on the matter on June 8.

