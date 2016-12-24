Fewer die on the job in Norway

So far this year a total of 24 people lost their lives in workplace accidents, according to figures from the Labour Inspectorate.

The clear trend is that 2016 will be the year with fewer deaths in the workplace compared with previous years, wrote FriFagbevegelse.

The biggest accident happened on November 10th, when six Lithuanian foresters were killed by a landslide at Sørum in Akershus. Three managed to save themselves, but three colleagues disappeared. Only one was found after the incident.

Foreign workers are still over represented on death statistics.

Last year 32 people were killed in the workplace, and the average for workplace deaths from 2011 to 2014 was 46.

Aircraft accidents are not included in the Labour Inspection numbers but LO-Aktuelts shows that 39 people lost their lives in such accidents while they were at work in 2016.

The greatest work accident was the helicopter accident in Turøy on Friday the 29th of April. 13 people died when a Super Puma helicopter flying from the Gullfaks B platform to Flesland crashed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

