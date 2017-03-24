Fewer employees in state ministries

Ministries of State have had fewer employees in recent years, and the growth of directorates has slowed down.

In the period 2013 to 2016, the ministries had 50 fewer employees. The number of employees in the central administration, which includes both ministries and directorates, has increased by 866 people.

This is a smaller increase than it was in previous years.

‘The figures reflect the Government’s efforts to renew, simplify and improve public sector performance.

We have modernized, and digitized more services, eliminated time-stealers, simplified planning processes and conducted a bureaucratization and efficiency reform.

This lays a good foundation for further efficiency in the coming years’, said Local Government and Modernisation Minister, Jan Tore Sanner (Høyre H).

The number of employees in the police service has increased by 1,482 people between 2013 to 2016, the railway has gained 501 more employees, the road sector has gained 485 employees, and the prison service, 213 more, according to the survey conducted by the Agency for Public Management and eGovernment (DIFI).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today