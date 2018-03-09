Fewer flew with SAS in February

Fewer travelled with SAS in February

The Scandinavian airline SAS had a decline in passenger numbers by 2.4 per cent in February this year compared to the same month last year.

The number of passengers on scheduled traffic fell by 2.3 per cent to 1.97 million. If you include charter traffic, passenger numbers fell by 2.4 per cent to 2.02 million.

Filling rates in the planes fell 3.8 percentage points to 66.4 per cent in February.

On domestic routes in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, capacity fell by 0.3 per cent, while traffic shows a decline of 2.2 per cent.

According to E24‘s calculations, SAS’s scheduled traffic revenues fell from 2.15 to SEK 2.06 billion in February compared with the same month the year before, while total ticket revenues fell from 2.30 to 2.19 billion.

SAS is jointly owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway with Sweden as the majority shareholder. Although the Norwegian operation overall has shown a profit over the years, the other operations have led to major deficits for many years.

