Fewer holdings

The number of holdings dropped by 2.3 per cent from 2015 to 2016 to a total of 41 100. In 2016, 39 000 holdings were operated by natural persons, while 2 100 were operated by various legal persons, e.g. joint operations, limited companies and institutions.

Since 1999, the number of holdings being operated by a legal person increased from 1.1 per cent to 5.1 per cent of all holdings.

The total utilised agricultural area dropped by 31 000 decares to 9.84 million decares in 2016. Of the total agricultural area in 2016, fully cultivated agricultural land covered 8.07 million decares, 0.2 million decares were surface cultivated meadows and 1.56 million decares infield pastures. The average size of farms increased from 235 decares in 2015 to 239 decares in 2016.

