Fewer layoffs durin the first month of 2017

NAV received notifications about possible layoffs and dismissals for 2,900 people in January. This is more than half compared to last year.

1,100 of the notifications were about dismissal in January. In comparesemment, NAV received 3,100 notifications of dismissal during the same time period the previous year.

– We see a continuation of the trend in the past six months. During periods with decline in the oil industry, we have often seen the opposite.

That businesses are now more likely to use layoffs could mean that the businesses expect that the improvement in the market situation are going forward, says NAV director Sigrun Vågeng.

Rogaland and Hordaland announces continued for most dismissals and layoffs, but considerably fewer than a year ago.

In Rogaland the number has decreased from 1,900 notifications in January last year to 560 notifications in January this year. Buskerud and Nord-Trøndelag had no notifications in January.

51 percent of all notifications in January came from industry. This concerned a total of 1,472 people.

Employers planning collective redundancies or layoffs gives notice to NAV once a month, and these numbers forms the basis for the statistics.

It's not all notifications resulting in layoffs or layoffs,

