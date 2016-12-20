Fewer notices of job termination and layoffs

Nav received notices for lay-offs and dismissals of 2,900 people in November. That is 2,000 fewer than in October, and 1,200 less than in the same month last year.

By forecast, in November there were 1800 layoff notifications. Rogaland remains the province where Nav received alerts of the most dismissals and layoffs, totaling 1,100.

This year to date, over 16,000 of 45,000 notifications were received in Rogaland.

‘We still receive, relatively, many notices of termination and layoffs in Oslo, but there were low numbers in the rest of the country in November’, said the Labour and Welfare Director, Sigrun Vågeng.

Approximately 1,100 of the announced job cuts and layoffs happened in manufacturing, mining and quarrying. This is largely due to the decline in the oil industry. In Hedmark, Oppland and Finnmark, there weren’t any layoff or dismissal alerts in November.

‘So far this year, the total number of alerts is on parity with 2015, but in 2015, an upward trend was shown throughout the year, whereas the trend in 2016 is declining’, said Vågeng.

Only companies that plan to terminate employment for, or lay off a minimum of ten employees, that are required to notify Nav.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today