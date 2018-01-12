Fewer passengers for SAS in December

Fewer passengers for SAS airline during Christmas month

SAS airline carried 1.9 million passengers in December, a decline of 6.7% from the same month in 2016.

This was shown in the company’s traffic statistics for December,which were released on Wednesday morning.

The company welcomed the fact that the travellers paid more for tickets. The so-called ‘yield’, which shows the turnover per fleet, per passenger, per kilometre, increased by 5% in December.

In December 2017, the aircraft passenger rate fell by 3.4%, to 68.8%.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today