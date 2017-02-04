Fewer people registered as unemployed by Nav

In January, 88,200 unemployed people were registered with Nav which was 5,000 fewer than a previous year. Unemployment is at 3.2 percent.

In January last year, the proportion of unemployed was 3.4 percent. In the last month, the number of unemployed decreased by 1,200 people, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Nav.

The sum of the unemployed and job seekers on measures decreased by 1,100 people. This was the reason for the fall in January, including the number of people signed up at Nav and it was at its lowest level since December 2014.

However, we see an increase in the number of people who have been unemployed for more than a year, said Labor and Welfare Director Sigrun Vågeng.

In January 23,900 of the unemployed people have been without job for more than one year. This is 12 percent more than in January 2016. The increase has been largely in western and especially in Rogaland.

Only 59 percent of the unemployed people received unemployment benefits, says Nav.

Unemployment is highest in Rogaland with 4.9 percent of the labor force and in Aust-Agder by 3.9 percent. The lowest unemployment rate is found in Sogn and Fjordane and Oppland with 1.8 percent and 2 percent.

