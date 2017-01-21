Fewer receive work assessment allowance (arbeidsavklaringspenger)

Over the past year, there were 2,200 fewer people receiving the work assessment allowance. But there are continually more younger receivers.

‘The number of people receiving the work assessment allowance has gone down steadily. The decline is due to more people stopping receiving the allowance, while the number of those who do is beginning to become stable. Among those who stopped receiving the allowance, four out of ten began to work’, said the Labour and Welfare Director, Sigrun Vågeng.

According to figures from Nav, at the end of December, 146,300 people received the assessment allowance. This corresponds to 4.4% of the population between 18 and 66 years of age.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today