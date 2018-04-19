Fewer received unemployment benefits, but recipients received more

The number of persons living in Norway who receive unemployment benefits decreased by 11% last year.During the same period, the amount of unemployment

benefits received increased monetarily.

In total, NOK 13.5 billion was paid in unemployment benefits to people living in Norway last year, 9.4% less than payments in 2016,according to figures Statistics Norway gained from the tax report.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in 2017 decreased by 10.9% from the previous year.At the same time, the average daily allowance paid increased from 91,000 kroner in 2016 to 92,000 kroner in 2017.

Also in 2016, the number of recipients of unemployment benefits fell while the average amount increased by 21% and the total amount by 12%.

