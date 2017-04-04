Fewer Swedes, more Poles and Lithuanians

More than 79 000 wage-earners worked during short-term stays in Norway in the 4th quarter of 2016.

A marked decrease in Swedes was offset by an increase in the number of Poles and Lithuanians,according to new figures for Employed short-term immigrants.

Wage-earners on short-terms stays in Norway are expected to stay in Norway for less than six months and as such are not registered as residents in the Central Population Register.

This includes people who commute to work in Norway for longer or shorter periods at a time, such as those living in Sweden who commute daily to work in Norway.

More people on short-term stays, but fewer Swedes

In 2016, about 2 000 more persons worked during short-term stays in Norway than the year before. A total of 17 749 wage-earners on short-term stays originated from Sweden, which is a 17 per cent decrease from the 4th quarter of 2015.

The number of short-term wage-earners from EU countries in Eastern Europe continues to rise, from 34 9000 in the 4th quarter of 2015 to 40 500 in the 4th quarter 2016. 2016 was the first year with more Polish wage-earners than Swedish earners on short-term stays in Norway.

