Fewer Swedish nurses want to work in Norway

The number of Swedish nurses seeking employment in Norway has fallen by almost 90 percent in the past seven years.

The Swedish Nursing Association believes it is because the interest among newly educated nurses has decreased.

“I see it as a result of wage developments. You can now get a starting salary that almost matches what was offered in Norway,” said Viviana Lundberg, spokesman for the association.

The federation also believes that the growing demand for nurses in Sweden has contributed to the fact that fewer seek employment in their neighboring countries.

