Fewer unemployed civil engineers

The number of unemployed civil engineers has fallen sharply in recent years, show figures that the trade union, Tekna, has collected from Nav.

According to Tekna, there are now 599 unemployed civil engineers. By comparison, 1,598 unemployed civil engineers were registered at the end of January 2017.

Among today’s unemployed civil engineers, less than half have a petroleum background.

‘’We must return to January 2015 to find lower unemployment figures among this occupational group’’ Tekna wrote in a press release.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today