Fewer unemployed this December in Norway

The unemployment rate in Norway decreased by 700 people to 78,600 in December, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Nav.

There is a decrease of 2,300 people compared with last December’s figures. Unemployment is now at 2.8 percent, down from 3.0 percent in December last year, according to the figures from Nav.

– Unemployment remained stable this year, but there are still major regional differences. Unemployment has increased in parts of the west coast, while it has declined in other parts of the country.

It is now a little better in the counties affected by the decline in the oil industry and we expect unemployment will go down even more next year, said Labor and Welfare Director Sigrun Vågeng.

On average, unemployment has remained at 3.0 percent of the workforce in 2016, which is about the same as in 2015.

The figures show that there has been a decline in registered unemployment.

– I believe there will be a moderate improvement in the labor market in 2017 and am carefully optimistic, said Labour and Social Affairs minister Anniken Hauglie.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

