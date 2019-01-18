Fewer on work assessment allowance (AAP)

Decline greater than expected as fewer people receive work assessment allowance (AAP)

A total of 3.6% of the population aged between 18 and 66 are now receiving a work assessment allowance (AAP). The number is 0.6% lower than one year ago.

This was shown in figures from Nav as of December 2018. In absolute figures, the decline in the number of recipients was 16,700, from 140,700 in December 2017 to 124,000 in December 2018.

As of January 1, 2018, the maximum benefit period for AAP was reduced from four to three years, and the terms of the extension were simultaneously tightened. In addition, one must have been a member of the National Insurance for three years to be entitled to receive AAP.

“The number of recipients of work clarification money has, in the last year, declined, especially as a result of the regulatory changes for work clarification money that were introduced on 1 January 2018. The reduction in the number of recipients is in line with the purpose of the regulatory changes, but the decline is somewhat larger than expected,” said Nav director, Sigrun Vågeng.

The goal of the changes was to get more recipients of AAP back to work faster.

The fall was due to the fact that there were fewer new recipients of AAP in 2018 compared with the previous year. At the same time, several went out of the scheme. One in three (36.8%) who no longer receive AAP received disability benefits six months later.

Throughout the course of 2018 there fewer AAP recipients in all counties.

Aust-Agder is the county with the largest share of the population reaching the AAP benefit aged 18 to 66 (5.4 per cent), while Akershus has the lowest share with 3%.

The decline was greatest in Østfold with a total of 21.7%. Then Finnmark follows with a 20.8% decline.





