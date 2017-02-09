First electricity delivered from Dudgeon

After a successful installation of the first wind turbine in early January, Dudgeon delivered its first power to the UK grid on 7th February.

Olav Hetland, Senior Vice President of Offshore Wind Power in Statkraft, said: “This is a significant milestone for one of the largest offshore wind farms in Europe. The project team have been consistently delivering on time, supported by a strong HSE record. I am proud to have six Statkraft employees in the project team working on- and offshore. I look forward to watching the development successfully progress over the coming months.”

The 67 turbine foundations were installed last year, along with the cables and the offshore substation that collects the power generated by the wind turbines. This work involved as many as 2,000 vessel days, with around the same number anticipated this year for the installation of the turbines.

The installation of the remaining wind turbine generators is expected to be completed by 4th quarter 2017, when the wind farm will be fully operational.

Dudgeon offshore wind farm will provide electricity to over 400,000 UK homes.

Dudgeon Offshore Wind Limited, which holds the licenses and consents to enable it to construct the Dudgeon offshore wind farm, is owned by two Norwegian companies, Statoil and Statkraft, and Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, Masdar. Statoil holds the responsibility as operator for both the construction and the operational phase.

Source: statkraft.com / Norway Today