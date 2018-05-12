First route approved for self-driven bus in Norway

For the first time, the Ministry of Transport has approved a route for a self-driven bus in traffic.But there are still many restrictions on driving.

Kolumbus’s company collective in Rogaland received the approval, and the driver-free bus will transport people to and from work on Forus busses between Sandnes and Stavanger. According to the company, it is the first time that such a permit has been granted in Scandinavia.

The legislation still doesn’t allow vehicles without drivers on Norwegian roads, so there will always be an employee on board who can hit the brake if a dangerous situation occurs.

The Ministry of Transport has also not given the bus permission to drive at more than 12 kilometres per hour. There is also a limit of six people on board.

The purpose of the bus route is to make it easier for people to travel collectively to work. The self-driven busses will be in transit between bus stops and workplaces in the industrial and office area of Forus on the border area between Stavanger, Sandnes and Sola. Between 40,000 employees in 3,500 companies work in this area.

The bus route is scheduled to start in June.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today