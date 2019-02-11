Five kilos of frozen pizza per Norwegian

Since Grandiosa & Co. appeared around 1980, the frozen pizza has become a permanent part of the Norwegian diet.

Last year we set a record with five kilos of frozen pizza each on average.

In 2018, frozen pizza was sold for over NOK 2.3 billion, wrote well.no. This is a growth of 4% from the previous year according to figures from the market analysis agency, Nielsen. For the past ten years, the value of frozen pizza has increased continuously, and by 56%.

‘’About 50 million pizzas are sold during the year, which corresponds to almost nine and a half pizzas per inhabitant’’ said brand manager, Even Brandeggen, of Dr. Oetker.

With total sales of 26,100 tonnes of pizza, it amounts to about five kilos for each of us.

‘’This is in contrast to the focus on health, and trends such as vegetarian and vegan at this time’’ Brandeggen said. His company accounts for about 25% of sales, while Orkla, which produces Grandiosa, has a market share of 68%.

‘’2018 became the second best year for Grandiosa ever, something we are very pleased with’’ said Communications Director, Dag Olav Stollen of Orkla.

