The fixed interest rate in Lånekassen rises

Lånekassen has increased the fixed interest rates on all loans by nearly 0.2%.

From the 1st of March, the fixed interest rate will be 2.257% for three years,

2.511% for five years, and 3.057% for ten years.

‘All fixed interest rates are now higher than the floating rate. As from the 1st of March, they will be at 2.149%,’ said communications director, Anne-Berit Herstad,

in Lånekassen.

Customers who want to fix the interest from the 1st of March, can do it between the 10th and 17th of February. Everyone applying for a fixed rate, make the application to lanekassen.no.

565,100 of Lånekassen’s customers who are paying back money, have floating interest rates on their student loan, while 85,100 have fixed interest rates.

‘Customers that have three years or less left of repayment, who have received support for education, or who have canceled a previous fixed rate deal less

than two months ago, cannot fix the interest rate’, said Herstad.

Both fixed and floating rates are determined six times a year. Customers who are not actively seeking a fixed-rate, will automatically have variable interest rates applied.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today