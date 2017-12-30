FlyViking airline bankrupt after just seven months

The airline, FlyViking, who started flying in March this year, put an end to the business, and will stops flying on the 12th of January 2018.

In a press release on Friday, the company announced that the board had concluded that it isn’t economically feasible to continue.

The last flights will take place on January the 12th, 2018, while the establishment of a new limited company will try to maintain the Ørland-Oslo/Oslo-Ørland route. This has to be done through the hire of aircraft, and personnel, from other airlines.

‘We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause to customers who have purchased tickets with the company after January the 12th next year. All customers are welcome to contact the company so that they can be reimbursed on their purchases under the terms of sale and passenger rights,’ said Managing Director, Heine Richardsen.

FlyViking started scheduled flights between Tromsø, Hammerfest, and Bodø in March this year. Later, it expanded with departures to and from Alta, Harstad/Narvik, Stokmarknes, Oslo and Trondheim.

Sadly, the whole enterprise turned out a total, but mercifully short-lived, failure.

