FlyVikings maiden flight delayed by bad weather

The Northern Norwegian Airline FlyViking started on Monday with scheduled air services between Tromsø, Hammerfest and Bodø, but bad weather caused problems for her maiden flight.

First flight was scheduled to depart from Tromsø to Hammerfest at 05:50, but the flight did not depart until an hour later and was heading for Hammerfest, NRK reported.

– We can’t do anything about the weather and wind. The weather was too bad in Hammerfest for us to take off from Tromsø, so we just have to wait, said the airline’s founder and pilot of the first regular flight, Ola Giæver, after a half an hour after the scheduled departure.

The former Widerøe pilot and his new airline have decided to step up the offers during the spring, and Vesterålen, Lofoten, Vadsø and Kirkenes are part of the plan. According to NRK routes from Nordland to Oslo and the West coast may also be relevant, as well as flights to Murmansk in Russia.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today