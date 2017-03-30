Four out of ten Norwegian citizens believe globalization threatens Norwegian jobs

40 % of responders are completely or partly in agreement that globalization is a threat to Norwegian jobs, while 34 % say the opposite, according to a recent survey.

‘It amazes me that there are so many people who have this experience of globalization’, said economist and professor, Karen Helene Ulltveit-Moe, at the Department of Economics at the University of Oslo, to Aftenposten.

The measurement was made by Respons Analyze for Aftenposten and Adresseavisen, and shows that people aged 45 and older were those who to the greatest extent believed that globalization threatens Norwegian jobs, and there was also a predominance of men, and people who live in less populated areas.

Victor Norman, a professor of economics at the Norwegian School, and a former Conservative cabinet minister, said that most people in Norway are working in a sheltered part of the economy, that is not subject to competition, and who have benefited from oil revenues.

‘The Norway region is the big winner in a globalized world’, he said to the newspaper.

In the same survey, six out of ten respondents answered that there is too much power in Oslo.

