Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) promises to double infrastructure fund

Frp will double the infrastructure fund to NOK 200 billion to ensure road construction and maintenance, but fear that it will be very different if Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) wins the election.

Frp leader, Siv Jensen, promised to double the infrastructure fund for the next four-year period, wrote Nettavisen newspaper.

She feared that road construction would be harmed if Jonas Gahr Støre and Ap gained power after the election.

‘He has said that he wants to reduce the scale of several planned projects, which means that there won’t be four-lane roads.

He’s also advocated speed reduction on roads. It doesn’t mean better roads, but we are building more meagrely for the future’, said Jensen to the newspaper.

The NOK 100 billion infrastructure fund was created by the present government. The fund’s profits will be used to finance infrastructure projects. In the period 2015 to 2017, the profit returns were NOK 4.5 billion.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today