Frozen pizza sales reached new record in 2017

Last year there was a sales increase of frozen pizza in Norway for the fourth consecutive year. In total, 50 million pizzas were sold, more than ever before.

Figures from the Nielsen sales analysis agency showed that 50 million frozen pizzas were sold by Norwegian stores in 2017, Orkla announced to NTB news.

‘The great time for frozen pizza is now,’ said Communications Manager at Orkla, Bjørn Brennskag.

The company is behind a number of varieties of Grandiosa, which in 2017 broke its own sales record with 25.8 million pizza’s sold. The previous record was 25.2 million in 2004.

‘Additionally, with all the pizza’s people are baking themselves, ordering to their doors, or in the restaurants, or put together with bake-mixes, and finished dough, it is simply Norway’s favourite dish,’ said Brennskag.

