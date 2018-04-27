More full-time employed

The number of employed persons working full time increased by 42 000 from the 1st quarter of 2017 to the 1st quarter of 2018. Both men and women experienced an increase in full time employment, according to new figures from the Labour force survey.

The participation rate increased among those aged 20-24, 45-54 and 60-66. For the other age groups, there was a decrease or only minor changes.

Fall in youth unemployment

The total number of unemployed people was reduced by 12 000 from the 1st quarter of 2017 to the 1st quarter of 2018. The fall in unemployment was both among men and women, mainly for those aged 15-24.

The average period of unemployment decreased from 31,5 to 31 weeks last year.

Source: SSB / Norway Today