Fully electrical ferry to be built for Fjord1

Press Release: Fjord1 signs a contract with Fjellstrand for a fully electrical ferry

Norwegian ship yard Fjellstrand AS signs a contract with Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 for the building of a new ZeroCattm 120 car ferry. The fully electrical ferry is developed by Fjellstrand.

The new vessel will be presented in detail at the NCE Maritime CleanTech stand A01-32 at Nor-Shipping on Tuesday May 30th between 15:00 and 17:00.

Fjellstrand was also responsible for building the car ferry MF Ampere which wrote history in 2015 as the world’s first fully electrical ferry. The yard has a central position in the introduction of new battery technology in the ferry market.

Higher speed and longer range

The new ferry is a further development of the MF Ampere and will be equipped for higher speed and longer range.

– MF Ampere has been in service for two years now. It has already sailed a distance equivalent to four times around the equator.

– This gives us valuable experience for the further development of zero emission technology for ferries and other vessel types, says Edmund Tolo. Tolo is Sales Manager in Fjellstrand AS.

Catamaran built in aluminium

The electrical ferry will have a length of 87,5 meters and a beam of 20,8 meters. It will have capacity for 120 cars, 12 trucks and 296 passengers. To achieve the lowest possible energy consumption, the vessel will be built in aluminium with a catamaran hull.

Aluminium vessel is approximately 60 percent lighter than vessels built in steel. The battery packs and charging stations are therefore made smaller and more effective.

Aluminium is also a very sustainable material as it doesn’t involve toxins. Also it can be recycled in eternity without losing quality. Fjellstrand has a world-leading position within development and production of aluminium vessels.

Fully electric ferry operation – zero emmision

The ship systems in the new ferry has been optimized for high energy efficiency. In addition to the battery systems bio-diesel generators will be installed. This will allow the ferry to be operated directly by these or in hybrid mode via the batteries.

The ferry will operate the crossing fully electric. The bio-diesel generators will be installed as a back-up when charging is not available.

– Zero emission and low energy consumption are key elements valued in this tender. This ferry makes it possible to run even longer ferry crossings solely on batteries.

– We are very pleased that Fjord1 places this order with Fjellstrand. We see this as a vote of confidence for the work Fjellstrand conducts within the development of the environmental ferries of the future, says Tolo.

Fjellstrand is a member of the organization NCE Maritime CleanTech, a world-leading cluster for clean maritime solutions.

Delivery late 2018

– Once again our cluster partners show that they have a leading position within innovative solutions and green technology. NCE Maritime CleanTech has a central role in the silent revolution that we currently see within the implementation of battery technology in different vessel types.

Through political input we encourage the Norwegian authorities to set strict environmental regulations for ferries and passenger vessels.

– We are pleased to see that in addition to benefiting the environment, this work has also results in new contracts for our cluster partners, says General Manager in NCE Maritime CleanTech, Hege Økland.

Delivery of the ferry is scheduled for Q4 2018. It will operate the crossing between Halhjem in Os municipality and Vaage in Tysnes on the west coast of Norway.

