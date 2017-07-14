Fundraising to save the Paris Agreement

Fundraising on the agenda after Trump’s no to the Paris Agreement

A gaping hole has opened up in climate financing after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on Climate Control.

Financing climate control will be an important issue in the coming months, Minister of Climate and Environment, Vidar Helgesen, (Conservatives) predicts.

On Friday he attended the EU informal Environment Ministerial meeting in Tallinn. There it was the fate of the Paris Agreement after Trump’s withdrawal, the theme.

– It has been an important premise for the Paris Agreement that money will be raised. We are sticking to the aim of $100 billion in climate funding by 2020. It stands firm, even if the United States reduce their contributions. This will be an important issue in the future, says Helgesen on the phone to NTB.

He does not hide that it will be difficult to fill the gap Trump leaves behind.

– It will require a lot of effort from several. But if you look at both public and private contributions, development has been stronger than one predicted in Paris, says Helgesen.

Summit in France to raise funds

Trump vehemently attacked the climate finance target when he announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. He was crystal clear that the United States withdraws its contributions, which, according to Trump, has “cost the United States a fortune.”

Under president Barack Obama, the United States was a major contributor to the Green Climate Fund, which is the fund the UN has set up to secure climate financing on behalf of poor countries.

In December, France will hold a summit to mark the two-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The goal is to get other countries to increase their contributions to make up for the United States.

