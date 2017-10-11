More funds to vulnerable groups to help them secure jobs

The government would like to create a long lasting NAV program that will help ease people with mental health issues get into employment.

The government proposes in its 2018 budget to grant NAV funds for the Individual Employee Support Program (IPS) and it will double from 100 million to 200 million, reports Nettavisen.

“According to NAV, IPS is a knowledge-based follow-up method that helps people with mental issues and those with substance abuse problems to get and maintain an ordinary job.”

The funds comes through a redistribution of the budget.

– Individual job support has proven to be a successful method that helps people who struggle with mental health issues, get them into jobs. I’m concerned that we must spend more money on projects that work, rather than just spending more money.

“Therefore, we will give NAV the opportunity to strengthen our efforts and ensure that it becomes a long lasting program,” says Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H).

The government will present the 2018 state budget, Thursday at 10 o’clock.

Source: NRK / Norway Today