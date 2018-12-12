Fur farmers sue Norway over ban

Fur farmers sue Norway over winding up of the industry

Five fur farmers sue Norway because of the Government’s decision to discontinue the industry. – An attempt at thwarting, says the Animal Welfare Alliance.

– These are people who are denied their whole livelihood without a democratic process, Christian Flemmen Johansen, representing the five fur farmers, states in a press release.

– The Government intends to shut down a profitable industry that does not harm either the society nor others. Nothing similar to this has been done in recent times, and we believe it is contrary to the Constitution, the lawyer continues.

Liquidation by 2025

The Government aims to issue a parliamentary proposition to the Norwegian Parliament regarding a ban on fur farming with a liquidation period for existing producers until the end of 2024. This became known in January, when the Liberals claim for a ban on fur farming was incorporated in the Jeløy-platform. Just one year before, in January 2017, the Parliament agreed to protect and develop fur farming through sustainable development rather than steered liquidation of the industry.

– The five plaintiffs have suffered huge financial losses and have been subjected to a huge burden as a result of the Jeløy Declaration. This lawsuit is about the basic driving rules in our society and about the Government’s attempt to put an end to hundreds of farmers’ livelihood, according to Flemmen Johansen.

Desperate

The Animal Welfare Alliance believes that the lawsuit is «a desperate attempt to thwart» the process.

– The fur farmers have a very poor case. Their claim is lacking support from Norwegian jurisprudence, with good reason. If a parliamentary decision would bind the Parliament and the Government for later occasions, it would lead to a break down in governance, Lawyer in the Animal Welfare Alliance, Live Kleveland, replies in a press release. She points out that the legal department in the Ministry of Justice deems the liquidation as legal.

Kleveland believes that the lawsuit will hardly serve the fur breeders as a group, but rather will create uncertainty while the case is progressing.

There are about 200 fur farmers in Norway, employing around 500 persons. The industry exports for NOK 300 million annually, Flemmen Johansen informs.

