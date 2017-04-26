Google to battle against ‘fake news

Google notifies changes in its search engine to remove false news and offensive content.

The company will make changes to the algorithm used to deliver search results. Additionally, users will have more opportunities to report inappropriate content.

This applies, for example, to the auto-complete feature, where Google suggests keywords while typing.

-Our algorithms help us identify credible sources among hundreds of billions of websites in our database.

Nevertheless, it has become very clear that a small part of our daily search traffic (around 0.25 percent) has yielded search results with offensive or clearly deceptive content, which is not what people are looking for, deputy director of engineering services in Google, Ben Bomes, blogs.

He further states that the company will put an end to “new methods that people use to trick the system”.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today