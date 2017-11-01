Google buys Norwegian camera

Norwegian Huddlys camera will be used in Google’s new video conference solution (Hangouts Meet).

“This is a unique deal. Google takes a calculated risk by choosing a growing company like us, but believes in the value that our camera will provide, “says Jonas Rinde, CEO of Dagens Næringsliv.

According to the newspaper, the deal could be worth closer to $ 49 billion for the American company, but according to the deal with Google, Rinde cannot say anything about the financial gains it provides for his company.

On Tuesday, the web giant announced its new video conference solution G suite. The Huddly camera, which is part of the package, includes 4K resolution and embedded software that can convert information written on tablets and whiteboards to digital files.

