The government doubles supervision of divers

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie (Conservatives) plans to increase the safety of divers with a new action plan.

At least ten fatal accidents among divers close to land since 2000 and several reported accidents are the reasons for the new plan, Adresseavisen writes.

– We want stricter requirements for the industry and closer follow-up, says Hauglie.

The action plan involves more supervision, regulatory changes and a possible change in the Working Environment Act. A separate group will be created to analyze diving accidents.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today