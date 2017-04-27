The government doubles supervision of divers

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie (Conservatives) plans to increase the safety of divers with a new action plan.
At least ten fatal accidents among divers close to land since 2000 and several reported accidents are the reasons for the new plan, Adresseavisen writes.
– We want stricter requirements for the industry and closer follow-up, says Hauglie.
The action plan involves more supervision, regulatory changes and a possible change in the Working Environment Act. A separate group will be created to analyze diving accidents.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
