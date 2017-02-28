Government with green light for new airport in Bodø

Prime Minister Erna Solberg will secure financing for the Project “ New City , New Airport ” in Bodø NOK 2.2 billion has been allocated in new National Transport Plan, according to NRK news.

Solberg is visiting Bodø on Tuesday. There she will ensure the construction of the New Airport and new part of Bodø, NRK writes.

In its proposal for a new National Transport Plan (NTP) both Avinor and the other transportation agencies are in favour for building of a new airport for Bodø. Today, NOK 2.2 billion are promised from the Government, after what NRK experiences.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today