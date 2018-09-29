The government increases collective effort by 45%

The Government proposed to increase public transport and pedestrian and bicycle lanes by 45% in the state budget which will be presented on the 8th of October said Aftenposten newspaper.

This means that the budget for this will be NOK 3.7 billion in 2019.This money is to be distributed among nine cities covered by the urban or urban environment agreements.

From this money, NOK 660 million will be spent on the development of pedestrian and cycle paths along the highways of Oslo, Akershus,Bergen, Trondheim, and Nordjæren.

In addition to the increased focus on public transport and pedestrian and bicycle roads, 391 million were also set aside in the state budget for the construction of the Fornebubanen.

According to Aftenposten’s estimates, the price of the Fornebubanen may reach NOK 12-13 billion.

About half of this will be borne by the government, through the commitment that they pay half of the large collective projects in the largest cities that are included in urban environment or city agreements. In addition to the Fornebubanen this also applies to the Bergen bypass.

The other half is to be paid through tolls and by the company Ruter, which is responsible for public transport in Oslo and Akershus.

