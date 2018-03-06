Government increases whale fisheries quota

Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg will back the whaling industry.He has set a catch quota of 1,278 whales in 2018.

Last year’s quota was 999 whales, while the catch was only 438 animals. That number was the lowest for many years, according to the Ministry of Industry and Fisheries.

“I hope quota ratios and pooling of catchment areas will provide a good starting point for a good fishing season for the whaling industry,” said Per Sandberg (CFP) Minister of Fisheries, commenting on why he is now increasing the quota.

In a press release, Sandberg’s department reported that the decision is in line with calculation models prepared by the International Whaling Commission (IWC). According to the government, these models ensure sustainable capture.

“Norway has a viable whaling industry, despite zero subsidies, and Japan is the only market outside Norway. That is impressive. I want to make sure that the whaling remains alive. Whale meat tastes good and it is good for health’’, said Per Sandberg.

‘Vågehvalen’ Whales have been the foundation of Norwegian whaling since the 1920s. The species is not considered threatened, but Norwegian whaling has nevertheless received international criticism from animal welfare watchdogs.

In September 2017, the EU Parliament recommended that Norway stop all commercial whaling.

‘’Despite an international ban on commercial whaling, Norway has killed 13,000 whales since the IWC’s ban on commercial whaling took place in 1986, the European Parliament stated.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today