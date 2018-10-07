The Government lowers wealth tax by increasing the share tax

Norwegian Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, increases the tax deductions and share tax deductions in the state budget. This will give NOK 690 million less to the state, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

According to the newspaper, the Government is not going to touch the percentage of wealth tax, but the tax deduction will increase slightly and the valuation of shares and assets will be cut from 80 to 75 per cent.

In total, this will give the state NOK 690 million less in revenues.

KrF has supported the increase in equity tax earlier. This means that the tax on so-called working capital is lowered. However, fiscal spokesperson Kjell Ingolf Ropstad says that the party must see the overall budget before they can decide on such a proposal.

The Norwegian Government’s proposal for state budget will be presented Monday.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today