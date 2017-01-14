The government vows to increase investment in renewable energy

When the annual meeting of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) takes place in Abu Dhabi at the weekend, Norway will be in place

with its own delegation.

‘Over one billion people lack access to electricity. Increased use of renewable energy is vital for providing electricity while reducing greenhouse

gas emissions’, said Mr Tone Skogen at the Foreign Ministry, who heads the delegation, in a statement.

‘Access to energy is a crucial prerequisite for growth and development. In 2017, the government has increased its renewable energy contribution

toward implementation of the sustainability target for energy and the Paris Agreement’, she emphasized.

The IRENA annual meeting will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The international organization was established in 2009, with its main task being

to facilitate a significant increase in the production and use of renewable energy globally. IRENA currently has 150 member countries.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today