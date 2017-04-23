The Government wants to buy four new submarines for NOK 40 billion

The Government asks the Parliament to approve the purchase of four new submarines with a total cost of NOK 41.37 billion.

It has previously been estimated that the price of the four subs, including weapon systems, berthing, training and maintenance, would exceed NOK 30 billion.

The cost includes VAT, provisions for uncertainty and actual costs.

The subs will be built by Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems in Germany. The plan is that the new submarines will be made ready for operations from 2026 onwards, while the existing ones will be phased out from 2028.

– Submarines are a central military capacity for Norway. Through their ability to operate submerged for a long time, over large areas and with great impact, submarines make a significant contribution to the Armed Forces ability for deterrence, according to Minister of Defence, Ine Eriksen Søreide (Conservatives).

Submarines are of major importance for military operations in the maritime domain.

They have a high capacity in maintaining a war-prevention threshold. For a maritime nation such as Norway, submarines are one of the most important assets in our military defence, according to the Minister of Defence.

The submarines will be based on the German 212 design which is already in service in both Italy and Germany.

